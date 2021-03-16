NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, an internationally-recognized leader in orthopaedic care, announces the opening of its new flagship office in Manhattan, NY on Tuesday, March 16th, 2021. Located at 645 Madison Ave (3rd and 4th Floors) and near multiple subway lines, this state-of-the art space will treat all orthopaedic issues—both non-operatively and surgically—for the spine, hip & knee, hand & wrist, foot & ankle as well as sports medicine.
"This office opening represents another significant milestone for Rothman - New York," said Alexander R. Vaccaro, MD, PhD, MBA, President of Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, Richard H. Rothman Professor and Chairman of the Department of Orthopaedics, and Professor of Neurosurgery at Thomas Jefferson University and Hospitals. "In two years, we went from one location to now four locations which include two large, flagship locations and we look forward to continuing to bring the best musculoskeletal care to this region."
Modeled after Rothman's large offices in Philadelphia, PA and Southern New Jersey, the 20,000 sq. ft. Upper East Side location will include 15 exam rooms, orthotics, an injection suite, x-ray and an area dedicated to physical and hand therapy. This will allow Rothman Orthopaedic patients to receive the highest quality of treatment and service all under one roof.
"We are thrilled to continue our growth of Rothman in the New York market," said Michael Smith, MD, co-leader of Rothman - New York. "This location will allow more patients convenient access to some of the best orthopaedic providers in the world, and we're excited to open this brand new facility and the expansion of our practice in the city."
Physicians and their subspecialties at this office include:
- Dr. Grigory Arutyunyan – Orthopaedic Spine, Neurosurgery
- Dr. Meghan Bishop - Sports Medicine
- Dr. Brandon Erickson – Sports Medicine
- Dr. Eric Grossman – Joint Replacement
- Dr. Melody Hrubes – Non-Operative Sports Medicine
- Dr. Joseph Lee – Orthopaedic Spine
- Dr. Daniel Seigerman – Hand & Wrist
- Dr. Michael Smith – Orthopaedic Spine, Neurosurgery
- Dr. Justin Tsai – Foot & Ankle
Rothman Orthopaedics expanded into New York in 2018 and has three other locations: two in Westchester County (Harrison and Tarrytown) and another in lower Manhattan (Gramercy). Rothman Orthopaedic patients are treated at 36 locations across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and now Florida, with high-quality, compassionate and affordable musculoskeletal care that is supported by the latest evidence-based medicine. For more information about Rothman Orthopaedics please call 1-888-636-7840 or visit http://www.RothmanNY.com.
About Rothman Orthopaedic Institute:
Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is a world-leader in the field of orthopaedics providing communities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and most recently in Florida through its new partnership with AdventHealth. Rothman Orthopaedics provides high-quality, compassionate and affordable musculoskeletal care that is grounded in evidence-based medicine—the results of which will exceed expectations.
Rothman Orthopaedic Institute orthopaedists treat patients at 36 office locations, three of which include orthopaedic urgent care clinics. Rothman also has surgical privileges at 58 facilities across the tristate region. With experts in nine orthopaedic sub-specialties including spine, hip and knee, foot and ankle, shoulder and elbow, hand and wrist, sports medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation, orthopaedic oncology and trauma, Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is recognized for excellence in clinical treatment methods, research, education and technology.
Consistently recognized as national and regional "Top Docs," Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is proud to be the official team physicians for the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, 76ers, the iconic Radio City Rockettes, The Big East Conference, as well as over 40 college and high school teams.
For more information about Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, please visit http://www.RothmanOrtho.com.
