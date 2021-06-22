ORLANDO, Fla., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rothman Orthopaedic Institute ("Rothman Orthopaedics"), an internationally-recognized leader in orthopaedic care, is excited to announce its collaboration with Aetna, a CVS Health company, as part of its expansion into Florida. The agreement, effective June 1, 2021, will allow Aetna members to receive in-network care from Rothman Orthopaedics' team of highly-trained, sub-specialized physicians.
"Rothman Orthopaedics is excited to expand our long-standing relationship with Aetna, with our shared focus on value based care that now brings our expertise to Central Florida as the innovative MSK solution to drive down unnecessary cost of care while improving patient access, quality and outcomes," said Alexander R. Vaccaro, MD, PhD, MBA, President of Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, Richard H. Rothman Professor and Chairman of the Department of Orthopaedics, and Professor of Neurosurgery at Thomas Jefferson University and Hospitals. "Our patients will always remain our top priority. We have such strong ties with Aetna through our locations in the Northeast, and we are thrilled that their members in Florida will have access to superior orthopaedic care utilizing in-network benefits."
"Our new agreement with Rothman Orthopaedics gives our members access to high-quality orthopaedic care in Central Florida," said Amy Lee, VP, Chief Network and Operating Officer, Florida. "Expanding our relationship also helps reduce out-of-pocket costs for our members who can now utilize Rothman Orthopaedics through our network of participating providers."
Rothman Orthopaedics is the largest private orthopaedic practice in the U.S. Last year, Rothman announced its expansion into Central Florida as part of a partnership with AdventHealth. For more information, please visit RothmanFL.com.
###
About Rothman Orthopaedic Institute:
Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is the largest musculoskeletal practice in the United States according to Becker's Review. A world-leader in the field of orthopaedics, Rothman Orthopaedics partners with health systems, hospitals and physicians to build enduring musculoskeletal systems of care in communities that are high-quality, compassionate, affordable and grounded in evidence-based medicine.
Rothman Orthopaedic Institute orthopaedists treat patients in over 41 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and most recently in Central Florida through its new partnership with AdventHealth. Rothman also has surgical privileges at 58 facilities across the tristate region. With experts in nine orthopaedic sub-specialties including spine, hip and knee, foot and ankle, shoulder and elbow, hand and wrist, sports medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation, orthopaedic oncology and trauma, Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is recognized for excellence in clinical treatment methods, research, education and technology.
Consistently recognized as national and regional "Top Docs," Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is proud to be the official team physicians for the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, 76ers, the iconic Radio City Rockettes, The Big East Conference, as well as over 40 college and high school teams.
For more information about Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, please visit http://www.RothmanOrtho.com.
Media Contact
Alexandria Hammond, Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, +1 (267) 339-3694, alex.hammond@rothmanortho.com
SOURCE Rothman Orthopaedic Institute