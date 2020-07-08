LAKEWOOD, Ohio, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone is named one of the Top Workplaces 2020 by The Plain Dealer and Cleveland.com. The awards are based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey.
Only 175 employers in Northeast Ohio were selected for this honor, which is in its eleventh year. This is the second year that Roundstone has been awarded this honor, and ranked 34th in 2020.
The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. Employees praise this year's winners for being creative, collaborative, and understanding, for listening and providing support during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Being named a Top Workplace is an honor for Roundstone and all of our employees," said Michael Schroeder, President of Roundstone. "We make it a priority to provide a healthy company culture, offering our employees opportunities to learn and grow from activities that cultivate a balanced and rewarding lifestyle. We are all proud to be recognized as we build on our mission of helping employers and employees better manage their health care insurance experience."
About Roundstone Management Ltd.
Roundstone Management, Ltd. (Roundstone) based in Lakewood, Ohio is an insurance organization offering mid-size employers (20-1,000 employees) a proven, self-funded health insurance solution that helps business owners access affordable health insurance for their employees – paying only for the healthcare they use while keeping the savings. For more information on Roundstone, visit the company website at www.roundstoneinsurance.com
Contact:
Mike Schroeder, President
Roundstone Management Ltd.
243111@email4pr.com
440-617-0333