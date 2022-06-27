Cleveland.com and the Plain Dealer's annual award is based on employee feedback

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer. The award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

A health insurance company on a mission for affordable, high-quality healthcare for small and mid-size businesses, Roundstone's 130 employees pride themselves on a customer-first mindset backed by core values of working smarter, living well, being accountable, and having intellectual curiosity.

"We're celebrating a fantastic first half of 2022," said Mike Schroeder, President and founder of Roundstone. "As we continue this fast pace of growth, this award reminds us that none of this would be possible without the dedication of our employees. It is our people that build the relationships and shape our culture to create a successful business. I am thrilled for our team to be recognized for their efforts and acknowledge that Roundstone is a great place to work."

To learn about current job openings at Roundstone, visit the Careers page.

About Roundstone

Roundstone is an innovative insurance organization founded in 2003 with a vision of giving small and mid-size businesses a proven strategy for affordable employee health insurance – our customers pay only for the healthcare they use while keeping the savings. Our unique self-funded group captive solution delivers high-quality care, mitigates risk, reduces claims volatility, controls costs, and returns savings right back to employers and employees– a win-win all around. Roundstone is headquartered in Lakewood, Ohio. Stay connected on our blog, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Terri White

Director of Marketing

twhite@roundstoneinsurance.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roundstone-named-a-winner-of-the-northeast-ohio-top-workplaces-2022-award-301575063.html

SOURCE Roundstone Insurance

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.