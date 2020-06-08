Roxadustat Demonstrates Non-Inferiority to Darbepoetin in Phase 3 DOLOMITES Study of Anemia in Non-Dialysis-Dependent Adult Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease

- Study meets primary endpoint demonstrating non-inferiority of roxadustat to darbepoetin in correction and maintenance of hemoglobin levels - Findings presented today in oral session at the European Renal Association-European Dialysis and Transplant Association Virtual Congress 2020