OAK BROOK, Ill., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Research and Education (R&E) Foundation Board of Trustees approved over $3 million in radiology research and education grants this year, achieving a funding rate of 30% of grant applications. With the addition of this year's support, the R&E Foundation has awarded $70 million in grant funding since the Foundation's inception in 1984.
In total, the RSNA R&E Foundation has provided support for more than 1,600 projects and over 1,500 investigators and educators. The trajectory of that funding is even greater, for every dollar funded by the Foundation, recipients have received 50 additional dollars in subsequent funding from other sources.
"We are sincerely grateful for the steadfast and generous support of our donors who make funding these brilliant researchers and educators possible," said Vijay M. Rao, M.D., chair of the R&E Foundation Board of Trustees. "Because of the generous investment made by our donors, the RSNA R&E Foundation is able to support radiology research and education efforts across medicine."
The R&E Foundation recognizes the importance of providing funding to researchers throughout different stages in their careers. In total, the Foundation will fund 85 new and continuing multi-year research and education grants from 40 different institutions across North America.
The RSNA R&E Foundation is a crucial source of early support for young investigators and educators. These awards provide opportunities for individuals to become involved in research and enthusiastic about pursuing a career in academic radiology.
The R&E Foundation's Board of Trustees also approved funding for a Medical Student Research Grant applicant who self-identified as a minority student underrepresented in medicine (UIM). Launched in 2020, The R&E Foundation's UIM initiative aims to fund additional grants for medical students who self-identify as members of racial or ethnic groups historically underrepresented in medicine.
"As a Foundation, we are committed to investing in the future of our specialty by supporting new ideas and innovative research and education efforts pursued by all radiologists," Dr. Rao said. "It is this commitment that will sustain the field of radiology."
For more information about the RSNA R&E Foundation and the funded 2021 projects, visit RSNA.org/Foundation.
###
RSNA is an association of radiologists, radiation oncologists, medical physicists and related scientists promoting excellence in patient care and healthcare delivery through education, research and technologic innovation. The Society is based in Oak Brook, Ill. (RSNA.org)
The mission of the RSNA R&E Foundation is to improve patient care by supporting research and education in radiology and related scientific disciplines through funding grants and awards to individuals and institutions that will advance radiologic research, education and practice. (RSNA.org/Foundation)
Media Contact
Linda Brooks, Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), 630-590-7762, lbrooks@rsna.org
SOURCE Radiological Society of North America (RSNA)