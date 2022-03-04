RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With March 11 approaching — the two-year anniversary of the World Health Organization's declaration of COVID-19 as a pandemic — Pia MacDonald, Ph.D., an infectious disease epidemiologist at RTI International, a nonprofit research institute, is available for media interviews.

She can specifically speak to the current state of COVID-19 and the likelihood and implications of a shift to an endemic phase of the virus, among other COVID-19-related topics.

Dr. MacDonald has 25 years of experience in domestic and international research and public health, including an extensive background in infectious disease epidemiology and surveillance, emerging infectious diseases, health security, and outbreak investigation and response.

She previously served as an Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and has led projects funded by the CDC, National Institutes of Health, and North Carolina Division of Public Health.

