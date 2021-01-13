BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darryl McDaniels, a founder of the pioneering hip-hop group Run-DMC and sought-after speaker on mental health, will join higher education leaders for a candid conversation about the challenges facing college students at NASPA's annual Strategies conference on January 14th, 2021.
Best known for his work with Run-DMC, McDaniels has himself grappled with mental health issues and is the author of the bestselling book 10 Ways Not to Commit Suicide. A champion of innovative strategies to address mental health challenges for people of all ages, he is a founding backer of Uwill, a fast-growing social impact venture led by veteran edtech executive Michael London that enables college students to connect on-demand with mental health professionals. For the panel, London and McDaniels will be joined by Dr. Craig Burns, Director of University Counseling Services at Boston College, a Uwill partner.
The discussion will address the increasing demand for mental health services on college campuses, a challenge that has only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Research suggests that mental health diagnoses for college students increased by more than 50% between 2007 and 2017, and as many as eight in 10 students report that their mental health has been negatively affected by the pandemic.
"As the campus mental health crisis continues to accelerate, technology has a critical role to play in helping institutions respond quickly and empathetically to students' needs," said Burns. "I'm looking forward to joining experts from a diverse range of backgrounds to discuss these issues."
During the panel, McDaniels, Burns, and London will discuss their firsthand experience with the challenges faced by students, as well as exploring the role of emerging technologies in both increasing access and reducing the stigma that often surrounds mental health.
WHAT:
Panel discussion on college student mental health, featuring Darryl "DMC" McDaniels
WHEN:
January 14, 2021, 12:00pm ET
WHERE:
Virtual conference
HOW:
Register today: https://www.naspa.org/events/strategies. Interviews with panelists are available.