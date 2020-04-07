CHICAGO, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates, a global leadership advisory and search firm, today announced that Kathy Vuturo has joined the firm as a Consultant in the Healthcare Practice. Based in Chicago, Vuturo provides counsel on critical leadership issues to academic medical centers, health systems and other healthcare services clients.
"Kathy's deep expertise in healthcare enables her to provide market-leading insights to our clients globally," said Constantine Alexandrakis, leader of Russell Reynolds Associates' Americas Region. "Her extensive experience helping leadership teams transform for innovation and growth will be an asset to our clients as they drive business success amid the rapidly changing healthcare landscape."
Vuturo joins Russell Reynolds Associates after 13 years with the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, where she was most recently VP of Planning & Strategy. In this role, Vuturo led institutional strategy and planning for the $2B+ nonprofit academic medical center, including spearheading clinical expansion and major institutional initiatives and driving community engagement. Vuturo began her career as a Consultant at one of the Big Four accounting firms and ended her tenure there as a Manager in the Strategy & Operations Practice, working with academic medical center and community health system clients.
Vuturo holds an MBA in strategy from the Yale School of Management and a BA in political science, with honors, from Carleton College in Minnesota.
About Russell Reynolds Associates
Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Our 470+ consultants in 46 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. We exist to improve the way the world is led. www.russellreynolds.com
