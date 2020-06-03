CHICAGO, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx EDGE® Media Network (part of LeveragePoint Media), a healthcare marketing company that supports pharma marketers in reaching consumers, announces the formation of a new company, InStep Health. InStep Health provides expanded services and product offerings to better support healthcare providers and consumers. With its recent acquisition of Brandperx, InStep Health has added to its portfolio to give product marketers access to 250,000 healthcare providers (HCPs) at the point of care (POC)—the providers' offices. The increased capabilities will give pharma and OTC partners unprecedented direct-to-patient access that complements the company's historically strong pharmaceutical marketing reputation in the retail pharmacy.
InStep Health will leverage past successes as it addresses consumerism across the continuum of care. "Now that consumers' healthcare habits and expectations are changing, reaching patients is more critical than ever. Our intention at InStep Health is to do our part by engaging with them during and in between critical points of care, wherever that may be," says Nathan Lucht, president and CEO of InStep Health. "No one does exactly what we do in the pharmacy, in the doctor's office or digitally for patients, consumers and providers. By design, this is more than just point of care marketing."
The company's name expresses the distinct and diverse educational scope of the firm's products and services they provide to consumers as they proceed along their personal healthcare paths. "The name change represents our future-facing, comprehensive platform by which our pharma and OTC clients can deliver education and wellness solutions to consumers when and where they need it most," adds Lucht.
Heightened accessibility to the 30,000+ retail locations in the company's network delivers an individual experience "iX" to healthcare consumers seeking solutions across thousands of integrated connection points.
InStep Health combines best-in-class data with the power of relationships to educate consumers at every point of their healthcare game plan, using a strategic blending of tangible and technical approaches. Their metric-driven marketing programs serve the health and wellness community by connecting brands, HCPs, and consumers via today's ubiquitous digital access points.
Since 2001, more than 70 pharmaceutical companies spanning 185 brands have leveraged the power of Rx EDGE® Media Network because they recognize the importance of the pharmacy as an education and communication channel. The acquisition of Brandperx added 80 OTC and CPG brands to their client base. Now as InStep Health, the company connects consumers and patients to brands through unique online and in-aisle resources and at the healthcare providers' (HCPs) offices.
