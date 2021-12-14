FRESNO, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A clear sign of their sustained success in the healthcare staffing industry, Rx relief, a division of PrideStaff, is pleased to announce that their pharmacy recruiting and placement firm was once again named to Staffing Industry Analysts' list of Largest Allied Healthcare Staffing Firms in the United States. This is the fourth consecutive year Rx relief has made this list, moving up from Number 28 in 2018 to Number 25 in 2021.
Each year, the Largest Allied Healthcare Staffing Firms list provides a high-level view of the US-allied healthcare temporary staffing landscape. Each of the elite organizations named to the 2021 list generated at least $25 million in US staffing revenue in 2020. According to Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) estimates, these organizations collectively generated more than $2.7 billion in US-allied healthcare temporary staffing revenue last year, accounting for 68% of the market. For the purposes of the report, SIA defined "allied healthcare" temporary staffing firms as those providing temporary healthcare professionals such as pharmacists, therapists (physical, occupational and speech), imaging technicians, phlebotomists and lab technicians.
"Making this list for four consecutive years is a true honor, especially given the challenges the pharmacy industry and its professionals faced in 2020," said PrideStaff Chief Operating Officer, John-Reed McDonald. "Rx relief stays at the top of our niche by providing the best temporary and direct pharmacy opportunities, supporting pharmacists' career growth and living out our mission each day to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.' By keeping pharmacy organizations and professionals at the heart of everything we do, and continuing to evolve our solutions as the industry changes, we're positioned for a fantastic 2022."
This latest recognition is just one of several accolades Rx relief has received this year. In 2021, the agency earned one of ClearlyRated's coveted Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Awards, distinguishing Rx relief as the only staffing firm to win this award seven years in a row. The leading pharmacy recruiting and placement firm also earned ClearlyRated's 2021 Best of Staffing® Employee Satisfaction Award for providing superior service to internal employees and earning a Net Promoter® Score nearly double the industry's average.
About Rx relief
A division of PrideStaff, Rx relief is a Joint Commission Certified and GSA-approved pharmacy placement firm providing temporary and full-time pharmacy professionals for all pharmacy practice settings. The parent company was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients. With over 40 years in the staffing business, headquartered in Fresno, CA, all PrideStaff brands offer the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. For more information on Rx relief services, visit our website.
PrideStaff and Rx relief's shared Mission: Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.
