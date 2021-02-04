FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rx relief, part of The PrideStaff Companies, is pleased to announce that they have earned one of ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Employee Satisfaction Awards for providing superior service to their internal employees.
This is the inaugural year for this award, which recognizes agencies for excellence in employee satisfaction based entirely on ratings provided by their staff. Rx relief received a Net Promoter® Score of nearly double the industry's average of 38. The organization is also the only staffing firm dedicated to pharmacy staffing in the U.S. and Canada to earn ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Awards for customer satisfaction seven years in a row.
"We are honored to win a Best of Staffing Employee Satisfaction Award in the program's inaugural year, and to be recognized as a pioneer in service excellence by our internal staff," said PrideStaff COO, John-Reed McDonald. "This award is especially meaningful because it's based entirely on employee ratings, during one of the most challenging years our industry has seen."
"Rx relief's leadership works hard to create an environment that rewards individuals' contributions, engages them in meaningful work, and supports their professional growth," continued McDonald. "Receiving this recognition validates that we've built a pharmacy staffing firm employees feel proud to work for, and it motivates me to continue raising the bar on the employee experience we deliver."
"In perhaps the most turbulent year of a generation, our inaugural year of recognizing top employers with the Best of Staffing award for employee satisfaction showed that elite staffing firms put their internal teams first to help them emerge stronger," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "It is my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2021 Best of Staffing winners on ClearlyRated.com."
About Rx relief
A division of PrideStaff, Rx relief is a Joint Commission Certified and GSA approved pharmacy placement firm providing temporary and full-time pharmacy professionals for all pharmacy practice settings. The parent company was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 80 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients. With over 40 years in the staffing business, headquartered in Fresno, CA, all PrideStaff brands offer the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. For more information on Rx relief services, visit our website.
PrideStaff and Rx relief's shared Mission: Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.
About ClearlyRated
Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more here.
About Best of Staffing
ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and placed talent. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com – an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated ratings and testimonials.
