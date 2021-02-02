FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rx relief, part of The PrideStaff Companies, is pleased to announce for the seventh consecutive year that they have earned one of ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Awards, after winning the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards at least five years in a row for providing superior service to their clients and job seekers. This is the twelfth consecutive year Rx relief has won a Client Award and the eleventh consecutive year they have won a Talent Award.
Each year, fewer than 2% of all U.S. and Canadian staffing agencies earn a Best of Staffing Award and even less go on to earn Diamond Awards. As the only staffing firm dedicated to pharmacy staffing in the U.S. and Canada to win Client and Talent Diamond Awards seven years in a row, Rx relief is truly in a class by itself:
- Each year, fewer than 1% of all U.S. and Canadian staffing agencies earn a Client and Talent Best of Staffing Diamond Awards.
- Rx relief received a Net Promoter® Score from their clients that is more than triple the industry's average of 28 in 2020.
- Rx relief received a Net Promoter® Score from their placed job candidates that is more than triple the industry's average of 18 in 2020.
Winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied compared to those working with non-winning agencies. Candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are also twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided. Rx relief tripled and quadrupled those industry averages, distinguishing themselves as the best of the best.
"In a year when public health and safety was of critical importance, Rx relief excelled as a pharmacy staffing leader by living our mission statement, 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most'," said PrideStaff COO, John-Reed McDonald. "We pivoted our operations, staffed essential critical infrastructure roles and implemented new technology to answer the call. This allowed us to seamlessly connect employers and talent during a time of unparalleled challenge."
"We are proud to be the only pharmacy staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada to win the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for more than a decade running," continued McDonald. "In the year ahead, we'll continue prioritizing customers' needs, adapting our solutions, and improving our processes and technology to drive even better results for those we serve."
"After one of the most turbulent years in modern history, winners of the 2021 Best of Staffing award have proven their commitment to go above and beyond in support of their clients and placed talent," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have demonstrated their capacity to be agile, to be precise, and to prioritize the client and talent experience above all else. It is my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2021 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients and placed talent on ClearlyRated.com!"
About Rx relief
A division of PrideStaff, Rx relief is a Joint Commission Certified and GSA approved pharmacy placement firm providing temporary and full-time pharmacy professionals for all pharmacy practice settings. The parent company was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 80 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients. With over 40 years in the staffing business, headquartered in Fresno, CA, all PrideStaff brands offer the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. For more information on Rx relief services, visit our website.
PrideStaff and Rx relief's shared Mission: Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.
About ClearlyRated
Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more here.
About Best of Staffing
ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and placed talent. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com – an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated ratings and testimonials.
