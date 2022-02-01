FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rx relief, part of The PrideStaff Companies, is pleased to announce that they have earned one of ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent 10-Year Diamond Awards. This is the thirteenth consecutive year Rx relief has won a Client Award and the twelfth consecutive year they have won a Talent Award.
Rx relief is truly a cut above the rest. It is the only recruiting firm dedicated to pharmacy staffing in the U.S. and Canada to win Best of Staffing Awards for client satisfaction for thirteen consecutive years and talent satisfaction for twelve consecutive years.
- Less than .5% of staffing firms in the U.S. and Canada earned ClearlyRated's 10 Year Diamond Award.
- Rx relief received a Net Promoter® Score from their clients that was nearly two-and-a-half times the industry's average of 29 in 2021.
- Rx relief received a Net Promoter® Score from their placed job candidates that was more than quadruple the industry's average of 18 in 2021.
Winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients and candidates of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided, compared to non-winning agencies. Rx relief more than doubled and quadrupled those industry averages, distinguishing themselves as the best of the best.
"We are honored to receive the new 10-Year Diamond Award from ClearlyRated and to be recognized for superior client and talent service. Rx relief excels as a pharmacy staffing leader by living our mission statement, 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most,'" said PrideStaff COO, John-Reed McDonald.
"In a year when public health and safety continued to be of critical importance, Rx relief was a valuable partner to our clients and candidates, providing industry-leading technology and amazing leadership, while helping pharmacy employers and professionals thrive in the current economy. We remain a cut above the rest by adapting to the changing needs of our customers and improving our processes to drive even better results for those we serve."
"Winners of the 2022 Best of Staffing award have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional service, even as COVID-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client, talent, and employee experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Staffing winners, alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!"
About Rx relief
A division of PrideStaff, Rx relief is a Joint Commission Certified and GSA approved pharmacy placement firm providing temporary and full-time pharmacy professionals for all pharmacy practice settings. The parent company was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, headquartered in Fresno, CA, all PrideStaff brands offer the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. For more information on Rx relief services, visit our website.
PrideStaff and Rx relief's shared Mission: Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.
About ClearlyRated
Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more here.
About Best of Staffing
ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.
