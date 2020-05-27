OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx Savings Solutions announced today its entrance into the mid-market segment with the expansion of their personalized prescription drug transparency program to midsize organizations. With this comprehensive solution driven by more than 29,000 clinical recommendations, more benefit leaders of all sizes can provide a valuable resource for members to engage with personalized savings options.
As pharmacy continues to be the most predictable and repeated spend in healthcare, Rx Savings Solutions aims to empower more members and clients with the necessary information to navigate their pharmacy options. Combining a patented clinical suggestions engine with a proven member engagement and concierge support model, the MidMarket offering is a turnkey approach to helping members and plans reduce their pharmacy spend.
"We believe that organizations of all sizes should have access to a benefit that improves the pharmacy experience," said Michael Rea, founder and CEO of Rx Savings Solutions. "No matter the size of your business, we all face the same challenges associated with increased prescription prices. By offering this innovative technology to mid-market organizations, we can collectively advocate for more members, helping them better understand their therapy options and corresponding costs. Increasingly in this environment, it's important to have access to resources that both improve overall health and save money."
Utilizing existing enterprise-grade infrastructure and machine learning technology, Rx Savings Solutions for MidMarket optimizes pharmacy claims – first clinically, and then by price. The personalized output empowers members to make educated choices about their healthcare.
Learn more about Rx Savings Solutions for MidMarket here.
About Rx Savings Solutions
Rx Savings Solutions offers an innovative, patented engagement software system empowering employers and employees to be educated consumers of healthcare. Founded and operated by a team of pharmacists and software engineers, Rx Savings Solutions supports a collaborative, cost-saving solution for purchasing prescription drugs. Using their clinical backgrounds, Rx Savings Solutions delivers proactive personalized recommendations on ways to optimize therapies to members, while achieving proven savings results for employers, employees and health plans. Located in Kansas City, Rx Savings Solutions serves self-insured businesses, employer groups, health plans and their members nationwide. For more information, visit rxsavingssolutions.com or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Contact:
Cecile Fradkin
S&C Public Relations Inc.
646-941-9139
media@rxsavingsllc.com