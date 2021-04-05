BOSTON, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RxCap today announced that their proprietary medication adherence technology has been implemented in a clinical study (clinicaltrials.gov ID NCT03460587) focusing on stroke survivors' adherence to their medication regime. The study, "A Feasibility Study of Expanded Home-Based Telerehabilitation After Stroke," was led by Dr. Steven C. Cramer, Professor of Neurology at University of California Los Angeles and published in Frontiers of Neurology https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fneur.2020.611453/full.
Study participants received a focused telerehabilitation intervention designed to promote motor function and recovery. The UCLA research team connected the RxCap technology within the study with the hope that patients were able to utilize the platform despite their respective mobility impairments. Prescription adherence was reported to be 90.9% effective based on data recorded via RxCap.
"RxCap was easy to use, set-up and implement in our study which meant minimal training for our clinical study research staff and patients," said Dr. Cramer. "A single cap enabled each patient 12 weeks of seamless data capture which directly integrated with our analysis and interpretations alongside the remainder of our clinical study data. The cap security and software gave us confidence that patient information was securely maintained throughout."
"We are proud to have contributed to this important study and pleased with the longevity and data accuracy our technology provided," stated RxCap CEO Sreeram Ramakrishnan. "This study demonstrates that RxCap is highly effective in patient-centric clinical research as both a data capture and adherence support system improving patient outcomes. We look forward to implementing the RxCap software within various other medical cases and further verifying the flexibility and efficacy of this technology."
"RxCap providing real-time adherence data was one contributing factor to the high rates of adherence observed in this mobility impaired population," said Dr. Cramer. We believe that RxCap potentially represents a tremendously useful tool for a broad scope of patient medication adherence."
About RxCap:
RxCap, Inc., is a Boston-based prescription adherence technology corporation enabling better patient outcomes. RxCap provides medical prescription compliance and adherence products and services to Healthcare Enterprises. Through its broad hardware portfolio and APIs, RxCap enables clients to develop innovative care management services.
