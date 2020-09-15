FARGO, North Dakota, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RxE2 announced today that Lori Doele has joined the company as its new director of business development.
Lori will be responsible for managing RxE2's partnerships with pharmaceutical and medical device clinical study sponsors.
Following a successful 30-year career in banking, Lori ventured to the clinical research industry in 2011. Over the years she has worked in sales, project management and business development, including as the director of business development –West Coast office at Clinical Supplies Management (CSM), founded by Gerald Finken.
Ms. Doele said, "From my experience at CSM, I personally know the depth and possibilities of Gerald's vision. CSM is an example of how he built a multi-million business from an idea and changed the way drugs were packaged and delivered. Gerald's current initiative to make clinical trials available to everyone, everywhere by incorporating the practice of pharmacy is both simple and transformative. It is certain to change the way clinical trials are conducted, for the benefit of patients and study sponsors alike. I look forward to serving as the point person for future collaborations."
RxE2 CEO Gerald Finken, R.Ph., M.S. said, "During the past six months, RxE2 has been building its infrastructure. We began by introducing our E2 Dispensing services in partnership with Thrifty White Pharmacy in the United States and in partnership with Newdays Pharmacies in the UK and the European Union. During this time we also hired Tina Schlecht, Pharm. D., to be our Vice President of Pharmacy Operations. With the addition of Lori Doele to our team, the four corner stones of RxE2's E2 dispensing services are now in place and we are officially ready to service our partners sponsoring clinical trials on both sides of the Atlantic."
About RxE2
RxE2 is the first company to make decentralized clinical trials a cost-effective reality. By integrating the practice of pharmacy into every aspect of clinical trials, RxE2 empowers local pharmacists, as trusted medication experts, to use their extensive patient insights to make clinical trials more accessible for qualifying patients, everywhere, to vastly reduce clinical trial timelines and costs, to help patients achieve higher quality outcomes and study sponsors more accurate data. To learn more, please visit www.Rx-E2.com.
Press Contact:
Marjie Hadad
General Manager
Must Have Communications
marjie@mhc-pr.com
917-790-1178