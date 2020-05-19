NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RxMx Corp., a healthcare company with exceptional technology solutions that monitor patient safety, has won the Patient Engagement Innovation award from the Medtech Breakthrough awards for a patient app developed with pharmaceutical company Roche in the area of multiple sclerosis.
The two companies worked together to change how patient support programs operate.
RxMx and Roche designed an app that automates administrative tasks to better allow care teams to engage with patients who need their care. For instance, using the app, patients can coordinate and schedule upcoming treatments. The user-friendly interface allows patients to review or update their next treatment date, view the clinic location and access critical product information. They can also contact a nurse and access educational materials to learn more about their treatment.
The app feeds all of the data into a back-end system which provides the information directly to their health care team. The patient app sends reminders to patients to keep them on track with their treatment. Between the app and the coordinated effort with the healthcare team, the aim is to simplify the process for patients.
Using an app combined with a back-end HCP portal to manage treatments and keep patients engaged is a game-changer when a team of nurses is managing thousands of patients. The app answers common patient questions and provides automated reminders to patients that would otherwise be handled by the nursing team.
The system frees up nurses' time to allow them to engage with patients who need their care. Nurses can more accurately track and view the patients' journey in one platform, providing far greater insight into the patient experience. The patient support team also has visibility into the patients' schedule to help them adhere to the treatment plan and, therefore, to keep them in the best possible health.
RxMx CEO George Hunnewell said, "We're extremely proud of our work with Roche on the patient app. This program is incredibly successful in keeping patients engaged and adherent to their treatment, underscoring the need to support complex treatments with a digital companion app for patients."