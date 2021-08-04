ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RXNT, an industry-leading provider of cloud-based ambulatory healthcare software, today announced that it has been selected as one of the Best E-Prescribing Software companies of 2021 by Digital.com, an independent review website for small businesses and startups. The research team conducted over 40 hours of assessment on more than 75 e-prescribing software companies from across the web to create the report.
"We are excited to once again stand out as a leader in the growing and evolving HealthIT market," said Randy Boldyga, CEO and President of RXNT. "With the country going digital and EPCS mandates pushing adoption, E-Prescribing software is truly the better way to prescribe,"
Software within the top-ranked list was selected based on features, integrations, and reporting functionality. RXNT was recognized based on its core features like medication history, clinical alerts, prescription cancellation and renewals, and refill management. The study also examined platforms that offer integrations; RXNT's Electronic Prescribing (eRx) solution offers a seamless integration to their Electronic Healthcare Records (EHR) software along with the ability to integrate with other EHR/EMR platforms.
RXNT's cloud-based, certified eRx software is the better, safer way to prescribe medications from anywhere. Streamline medical practices with a seamless connection to their other cost-effective cloud-based solutions like EHR or Practice Management, and get instant access to interoperable medical and prescription history from a single platform. Keep patients safe with drug and allergy interaction checks for more informed care and prescribe controlled substances with EPCS. Plus, prescribe on-the-go with mobile apps available for iOS and Android devices.
ABOUT RXNT
Since 1999, RXNT has offered award-winning healthcare software, including E-Prescribing, Electronic Health Records, and Practice Management and Medical Billing, plus a single integrated, cloud-based Full Suite system to physician practices, healthcare providers, and medical billing companies across the United States. With quick and easy setup, a robust feature set, and affordable pricing, the software is backed by 24/7 cloud-based access, premium US-based in-house support, regular system upgrades, and free mobile applications. To learn more, visit http://www.rxnt.com.
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis algorithms and machine learning on real people's opinions to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and was formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit http://www.digital.com.
For additional information, contact:
Tom Collinson
EVP, Business Development
(410) 777-8842
Media Contact
Andrew Speight, RXNT Healthcare Software, +1 (443) 637-1884, aspeight@rxnt.com
SOURCE RXNT Healthcare Software