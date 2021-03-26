ANNAPOLIS, Md., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RXNT, a leading cloud-based ambulatory healthcare software provider, is proud to announce that they have received top honors from healthcare IT review platforms Capterra and Software Advice—divisions of Gartner Digital Markets. Gartner's review sites connect potential healthcare software buyers with objective data and customer feedback about industry-leading vendors and products.
Capterra has named RXNT's Medical Billing software as the #1 Top Performer on their 2021 Shortlist. RXNT also received recognition as a Software Advice FrontRunner and a GetApp Category Leader in the Medical Billing category. RXNT achieved these honors based on positive reviews from a range of clients, including stand-alone medical billing companies and ambulatory medical practices of all sizes and specialties.
"Receiving outstanding feedback from our customers is something we take great pride in. We continually push innovation in our software to create features and functionality that help medical billers maximize profitability and revenue growth," said Randy Boldyga, CEO and President of RXNT. "It's rewarding to see our hard work and dedication recognized on Gartner's platforms. We're committed to being a trusted partner, and collaborating with our clients to solve their business challenges using our technology."
RXNT's Medical Billing software improves revenue cycle management with faster payments, fewer denied claims, and customizable reporting. RXNT's products also include an intuitive Electronic Health Records software, which integrates seamlessly for optimal data flow and productivity.
About RXNT
Since 1999, RXNT has provided certified, award-winning Practice Management, Medical Billing, EHR, and eRx software to physician practices, healthcare providers, and medical billing companies across the United States. A focus on innovation allows the company to bring the best solutions to market at an affordable cost. Customizable software comes with comprehensive US-based support and training that has achieved a customer satisfaction rate of over 90%. For more information, please visit rxnt.com.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc. is the world's leading research and advisory company and a member of the S&P 500. They equip business leaders with indispensable insights, advice and tools to achieve their mission-critical priorities today and build the successful organizations of tomorrow.
Gartner's unmatched combination of expert-led, practitioner-sourced and data-driven research steers clients toward the right decisions on the issues that matter most. They are a trusted advisor and an objective resource for more than 14,000 enterprises in more than 100 countries — across all major functions, in every industry and enterprise size.
To learn more, visit gartner.com.
