ANNAPOLIS, Md., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RXNT, a leading cloud-based ambulatory healthcare software provider, is proud to announce that they have received top honors from healthcare IT review platforms Capterra and Software Advice—divisions of Gartner Digital Markets. Gartner's review sites connect potential healthcare professionals with objective data and customer feedback about industry-leading vendors and products.
Capterra has named RXNT's Electronic Health Records software as the #1 Top Performer on their 2021 Shortlist. RXNT also received recognition as a Software Advice FrontRunner and a GetApp Category Leader in the EMR category. RXNT achieved these honors based on positive reviews from a range of clients, including stand-alone healthcare providers and ambulatory medical practices of all sizes and specialties.
"We're honored to receive these awards, resulting from outstanding feedback from our EHR customers. During these challenging times in the healthcare community, it's rewarding to be able to build software that helps clinicians provide higher quality care to their patients. We pledge to continue to develop innovative and intuitive healthcare technology that enables our customers to better manage the complexities they face every day," said Randy Boldyga, CEO and President of RXNT.
RXNT's intuitive Electronic Health Records software with streamlined workflows, helps automate clinical and administrative work so healthcare practices can operate at peak efficiency. RXNT's suite of software also includes Medical Billing which improves revenue cycle management for faster payments, fewer denied claims, and customizable reporting. The two products integrate seamlessly for optimal data flow and productivity.
About RXNT
Since 1999, RXNT has provided certified, award-winning Practice Management, Medical Billing, EHR, and eRx software to physician practices, healthcare providers, and medical billing companies across the United States. A focus on innovation allows the company to bring the best solutions to market at an affordable cost. Customizable software comes with comprehensive US-based support and training that has achieved a customer satisfaction rate of over 90%. For more information, please visit rxnt.com.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc. is the world's leading research and advisory company and a member of the S&P 500. They equip business leaders with indispensable insights, advice and tools to achieve their mission-critical priorities today and build the successful organizations of tomorrow.
Gartner's unmatched combination of expert-led, practitioner-sourced and data-driven research steers clients toward the right decisions on the issues that matter most. They are a trusted advisor and an objective resource for more than 14,000 enterprises in more than 100 countries — across all major functions, in every industry and enterprise size.
To learn more, visit gartner.com.
For more information, please contact:
Tom Collinson
Executive Vice President, Business Development
(410) 777-8842
Media Contact
Andrew Speight, RXNT, +1 (443) 637-7125, aspeight@rxnt.com
SOURCE RXNT