CARY, N.C., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flip the Pharmacy, a 5-year pharmacy transformation program impacting thousands of community-based pharmacies, announced today that RxSafe, LLC has agreed to support a transformation initiative through a team sponsorship of four different Flip the Pharmacy teams.
"We'd like to thank the leadership team at RxSafe for supporting community practice transformation," said Randy McDonough, PharmD, MS, BCGP, BCPS, FAPhA, Director of Practice Transformation for the Flip the Pharmacy program. "We are thankful for their contribution and excited that we can now bring more pharmacies into our game-changing program."
The Flip the Pharmacy Coordinating Center confirmed that RxSafe will be a Team Sponsor for these Flip the Pharmacy teams: Team GATE (Greater Appalachian Transformation Effort), Team Nebraska, Team Ohio, and Team Wisconsin.
The Flip the Pharmacy program has over 1,000 community pharmacies actively engaged in practice transformation. These pharmacies are supported by over 450 pharmacy coaches from 63 local Flip the Pharmacy teams and ten Technology Solutions Partners.
"RxSafe is on a mission to improve patient health and transform the nation's 21,000 independent retail pharmacies," said William Homes, Founder & CEO of RxSafe. "We're incredibly aligned with Flip the Pharmacy and we're excited to help pharmacy owners practice at the top of their license and transform their pharmacies – and patients' lives – through improved medication adherence."
As part of Flip the Pharmacy, pharmacy teams work to transform their community-based pharmacy practice beyond point-in-time, prescription-level transactional models toward longitudinal, patient-level care processes and value-based models. Practice transformation coaches use monthly Flip the Pharmacy Change Packages to work with the pharmacy teams to implement workflow innovations within key practice transformation domains that emphasize delivery of quality patient care and documentation in an eCare Plan platform.
"Local teams of practice transformation coaches have been at the core of the Flip the Pharmacy philosophy from its conception. Having a dedicated location-level helper, advocate, and mentor assigned for 24 months of continuous support is what makes these workflow and mindset changes successful," said Troy Trygstad, PharmD, MBA, PhD, Executive Director of CPESN® USA, which serves as the Flip the Pharmacy Coordinating Center. "RxSafe's contribution will allow these four teams to provide coaches to more than 50 community-based pharmacies. Flip the Pharmacy is able to scale even more thanks to RxSafe's contribution."
This practice transformation effort would not be possible without the support from Founding Sponsor: Community Pharmacy Foundation (CPF); our National Program Sponsors: AmerisourceBergen, Compliant Pharmacy Alliance, and Parata Systems; our National Program Partners: NCPA Innovation Center and Parata Systems; our Flip the Pharmacy Technology Solutions Partners; and numerous Team Sponsors and Team Partners.
With support from CPF, the Coordinating Center for Flip the Pharmacy has developed Change Packages and a wide array of support materials for four progressions: Hypertension, Opioid Management, Immunizations/COVID-19, and Diabetes/Social Determinants of Health. These resources include best practices and workflow innovations that support practice transformation. All Flip the Pharmacy materials and resources are publicly available to any community pharmacy that is interested in transforming their practice and can be accessed at http://www.flipthepharmacy.com.
About RxSafe
RxSafe's mission is to improve patient health by partnering with the nation's 21,000 independent retail pharmacies. Our technology solutions are designed to accelerate your pharmacy's success and transform the way you do business. We develop relationships with pharmacies to enable patient adherence, attract new customers, create additional revenue streams, boost profitability, and transform the traditional pharmacy model. Our visionary RapidPakRx™ adherence strip packager, RapidCardRx™ blister card filler, RapidCountRx™ pill verification system and RxSafe 1800™ automated storage and retrieval system, provide unparalleled accuracy and speed, increased safety and security, and compact size, at the lowest possible cost. For more information on RxSafe, visit: https://rxsafe.com/.
About Community Pharmacy Foundation
The Community Pharmacy Foundation is a national non-profit organization dedicated to advancing community pharmacy practice and patient care delivery through grant funding and resource sharing. For more information, visit http://www.communitypharmacyfoundation.org. Follow them on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.
