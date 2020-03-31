AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RxSaver, the prescription coupon platform from RetailMeNot, is working to ensure users are informed and capable of affording their medications in this time of uncertainty. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, being able to access and afford prescription medications is essential.
The experts at RxSaver have developed a one-stop digital resource compiling ways to get your medications at low costs and pharmacy delivery options, as well as beneficial tips for this period, ranging from managing anxiety to maintaining cleanliness, including guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization.
There are many accessible ways to save and manage your health, and RxSaver is dedicated to helping people by gathering these resources in this difficult time. RxSaver's free prescription savings tool helps consumers, patients, pharmacists, and even doctors, see prescription prices in their area and offers coupons for up to 80% off the retail price.
"From the disease itself to the economic impact of the coronavirus, we know how challenging this time is for Americans and their healthcare providers. We hope that these resources and our easy prescription savings help people maintain their health during this uncertain time," said Kim Read, SVP and General Manager of RxSaver.
To use RxSaver, consumers simply search for medications from RxSaver's website or mobile app, select a coupon for their preferred pharmacy and show the coupon at check out. For those who are social distancing or in self-isolation, RxSaver can be used with major pharmacies' home delivery programs and at pharmacy drive-thrus.
RxSaver's service doesn't require registration or membership. An RxSaver coupon is not insurance and cannot be combined with insurance, but consumers may use RxSaver coupons instead of insurance as the coupon costs may be cheaper than insurance co-pays.
About RxSaver by RetailMeNot: RxSaver by RetailMeNot™ improves health through the power of savings. RxSaver's free-to-use prescription coupon platform gathers drug prices from every major pharmacy to help consumers compare medication prices and save. As part of leading savings destination RetailMeNot, RxSaver coupons bridge the gap between prescription medication costs and affordability, to help individuals afford the health care they need.
Media Contact
Kathryn Hutchison
RxSaver by RetailMeNot
kathryn.hutchison@rmn.com