TAMPA, Fla., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RxSubClub today announced the launch of its new medication subscription service as part of the ravkoo affiliate network. ravkoo's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) digital pharmacy platform that connects patients with hundreds of pharmacy distribution centers for home delivery of medications helps the subscription-based model for prescriptions. RxSubClub offers drugs at the lowest fixed cost with no prior authorization approval, making it easy for patients on a compromised budget. The ravkoo platform simplifies the lives of RxSubClub patients by taking responsibility for the management of prescriptions with regular refill services and covering the cost for the medications, enhancing the affordability aspect.
"RxSubClub is a subscription-based platform to help reduce drug costs, saving time and reducing patient stress," said Alpesh Patel, CEO & founder at ravkoo. "Since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have provided solutions to eliminate long lines at local pharmacies as well as the problem of being exposed to other patients. Partnering with RxSubClub will add the affordability mix into our services."
RxSubClub is dedicated to helping patients keep their health in check. In this context, the RxSubClub health-coaching, better known as "CoachRx" feature is becoming popular with millennial patients because they are now more prone to contracting chronic illnesses and conditions than any other generation before them. Megha Shah, a founder at RxSubClub added, "We are proud to partner with ravkoo's digital platform, which is designed to always know when it is time for a refill so there are no gaps between doses."
ravkoo is a SaaS platform with over 400 nationwide pharmacy distribution centers in more than 110 major cities. ravkoo provides free same day deliver to its patients' doorsteps. ravkoo's patients are entitled to a complimentary appointment with Telehealth providers, whether or not the patient has health insurance. The company is dedicated to improving patient medication compliance through convenience, consultation, and affordability.
