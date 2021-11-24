TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- dicentra, a clinical research organization and consulting firm, is proud to announce that Ryan Imgrund has joined its scientific advisory board to help expedite recruitment for trials related to COVID-19.
Ryan Imgrund is a biostatistician who has done COVID-19 modelling and risk analysis for public health institutions, several Fortune 500 companies, and high level Government officials. Ontario's return to school guidelines have been formed, in part, around his work with The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table.
dicentra is at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19, executing clinical trials for companies developing products to diagnose and treat COVID-19.
"We are super excited to have Mr. Imgrund join our advisory panel," states Peter Wojewnik, Partner at dicentra. "Ryan is at the frontlines of this pandemic, researching and publishing the latest statistics on COVID-19. Adding his brilliant insight will allow us to further deliver on our promise to recruit for trials in the most efficient and rapid way. This will help our clients bring their products to market faster - advancing healthcare in the fight against this debilitating disease."
"It's a thrill to be able to provide data analysis, insights, and logistical support to a company like dicentra that has such a well-established presence," states Mr. Imgrund. "Having the chance to work and collaborate with their skilled and passionate team of experts is exciting. I look forward to leveraging my experience in public health, assisting dicentra in providing quality service to their clients."
Mr. Imgrund will join the board immediately and begin collaborating with dicentra's team on current and future projects.
About dicentra
dicentra is a full-service Contract Research Organization (CRO) and professional consulting firm that specializes in addressing all matters related to safety, quality and compliance for all product categories in the life sciences and food industries. We evaluate, implement, and provide all the necessary support for products and operations to gain market access and build confidence in your brand. We achieve this through our four business divisions: Life Sciences, Food Safety & Quality, Global Certifications, and Clinical Trials. Since our inception in 2002, we have completed over 18,000 projects and serviced over 1,200 companies internationally.
Media Contact
Kory Punkkinen, dicentra, 1-866-647-3279, kory@dicentra.com
