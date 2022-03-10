SOUTH NORWALK, Conn., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- S50, an Agile, full-service indie marketing agency, is excited to announce a new healthcare division called S50 Health, adding to their full suite of digital and creative services. As an award-winning healthcare agency, S50 has applied their philosophy to creative solutions for health and wellness companies like Stamford Health, Gilead and in the SleepTech Therapeutics space. With a patient-first approach, S50 looks at the end-to-end patient experience and provides strategic and creative capabilities including digital experiences, creative ideation and execution.
"Our team at S50 is known for taking a traditional model and turning it on its head, which is exactly how we are approaching creative thinking for healthcare marketing," says Jen Miller, Executive Creative Director, Managing Partner at S50. "With a hospitality lens, we are leaning into a customer-first approach to marketing that is all about the patient. Our goal is to elevate healthcare system experiences in the minds and hearts of patients."
S50 has a track record of developing award-winning, results-driven customer-centric programs for consumer packaged goods, beauty, non-profit, delivery service and restaurant brands. They apply their unique strategic and creative approach to their healthcare clients.
"The CPG and Hospitality spaces have always been lightyears ahead when it comes to marketing and brand experience," Anne Pollack, VP, Customer-Experience at S50 weighs in. "Decisions are driven by the needs and satisfaction of the consumer. We believe healthcare brands that are bold enough to apply this thinking will be the ones that emerge on top post-pandemic."
For more information about S50 Health, visit https://www.s50.agency/healthcare
About S50
Founded in 2014, S50 is a nimble, full-service indie creative agency with a "culture of doing" at our core. The agency was designed to be customer-obsessed and believe there's always a more flexible, faster and smarter way to work. Their mission is to be both a world-class strategic creative agency and an efficient one by embracing Agile Marketing approaches -- employing shorter production sprints managed by uniquely-talented hybrid teams (scrum style!). It's a new day. It's a new way. Today they work with brands like Benjamin Moore, Mondelēz, and Bigelow. Learn more about the company at http://www.s50.agency
Media Contact
Holly Irgens, Little Bird Boston, +1 (617) 680-4827, holly@littlebirdboston.com
SOURCE S50