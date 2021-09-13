BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sacrix LLC (Boston, MA) is pleased to announce the positive results of the study was performed at the LES Clinic "Clinical Outcomes of Novel Lateral-Oblique Percutaneous Sacroiliac Joint (SIJ) Fixation", a technique perfected by Professor Dr. Kingsley R Chin, MD, a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon. The peer-reviewed publication highlights effectiveness and positing outcomes for the initial patients who underwent sacroiliac joint fixation surgery.

Three consecutive patients were chosen for this technique, and after completion, were followed for at least 24 months as part of a pilot study to observe their response to the treatment. All the surgeries were performed in an outpatient setting. The medical charts of these patients were reviewed along with follow-up radiographs and computed tomography (CT) scans to assess for radiographic fusion designated as bridging bone across the SIJ with no signs of implant loosening such as haloes around the screws, change in position, or screw breakage. The study evaluated patients' demographics, the pain visual analog scale (VAS) score, and the Oswestry Disability Index (ODI) preoperatively and postoperatively. The CT imaging of patients demonstrated increased bone density adjacent and within implants with intra-articular osseous bridging. There were no implant failures or complications.

The technique is developed by Dr. Kingsley R. Chin and is the first to demonstrate the use of the iliac crest and the Sacrix line as landmarks for the surgery

In conclusion, the study demonstrates the surgical technique of transitioning from direct lateral to percutaneous lateral-oblique sacroiliac fixation. A key step included identifying the Sacrix line using a 30-degree oblique view and a 15-degree pelvic outlet tilt view on fluoroscopy to square off the S1 endplate and visualize the SIJ.

Sacrix LLC is privately owned by KICVentures Group and is focused on advancing the platform of patented sacroiliac joint fixation technology. The Sacrofuse device has a proven 5-year track record with hundreds implanted since FDA-clearance.

