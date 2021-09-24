MALDEN, Mass., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sacrix LLC (Boston, MA) is pleased to announce the publication of the "Clinical Outcomes of Novel Lateral-Oblique Percutaneous Sacroiliac Joint (SIJ) Fixation", a study using a technique developed by Dr. Kingsley R Chin MD, a Harvard-Trained Board-Certified Orthopedic Spine Surgeon and Professor. The peer-reviewed publication highlights the effectiveness and positive outcomes for patients who underwent sacroiliac joint fixation surgery with Sacrix.
Dr. Kingsley R. Chin MD performed the procedures at the LES Clinic in an outpatient setting. The study was conducted with co-authors Dr. Fabio Pencle MBBS, Dr. Jason Seale MBBS, and Dr. Deepak K. Pandey, Ph.D.
Patients were observed for a minimum of 24 months to evaluate their responses to treatment. The medical charts were reviewed along with follow-up radiographic computed tomography (CT) scans to assess radiographic fusion, characterized as bridging bone across the SI joint with no signs of implant loosening such as haloes around the screws, change in position, or screw breakage. The study evaluated patients' demographics, the pain visual analog scale (VAS) score, and the Oswestry Disability Index (ODI) preoperatively and postoperatively. The CT imaging demonstrated increased bone density adjacent and within implants with intra-articular osseous bridging, no implant failures or complications were observed.
About Sacrix LLC
Sacrix LLC is a KICVentures Group portfolio company focused on revolutionary percutaneous lateral-oblique sacroiliac joint fusion technologies for the treatment of sacroiliac dysfunction and sacroiliitis. Sacrix developed its patented Sacrofuse threaded implant to be inserted percutaneously and received FDA clearance in 2015. The Gen1 Sacrofuse implant was compared head-to-head with market leader SI bone (SIBN) and found to have a 400% increase in pull-out strength. Sacrix has trained over 165 interventional pain physicians to perform its revolutionary percutaneous lateral-oblique sacroiliac joint fusion technique safely and effectively through a 1.5 cm incision minimally invasively in outpatient ambulatory surgery centers.
About KICVentures Group
Founded in 2000 makes us the most experienced healthcare investment holding company with the largest portfolio of medical device technologies focused on solutions for less invasive outpatient spine surgery. Our investment strategy is to acquire or invent disruptive technologies using our own capital or partner with private individual investors. This allows us the freedom to make quick and nimble decisions such as when we acquired AxioMed Viscoelastic Disc Technologies while other firms invested in ball-and-socket articulating spacers.
