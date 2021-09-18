MALDEN, Mass., Sept. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vito Lore, the VP of innovations at KICVentures Group, said "the patent includes a device claim of our threaded implant with the fusion channel; also an embodiment with a 3D porous structure."
"Clinically the 3D porous structure is expected to enhance the threaded implant's performance in fixating the sacroiliac joint and accelerating fusion," said Co-Inventor Dr Kingsley R. Chin, a Professor and Board-Certified Orthopedic Spine Surgeon and acting CEO of Sacrix LLC.
Sacrix LLC has pioneered a new percutaneous lateral-oblique sacroiliac joint fusion technique that will now make it even easier with the self-tapping, self-drilling and self-harvesting features of this patented 3D porous threaded implant.
Sacrix LLC thanks the dedicated team of engineers, Oscar Herrera, Raul Gawande, Darryl Campbell-Spaulding, and industrial designer Josh Finkel as they worked with focus and urgency to bring this landmark technology to our physicians and patients.
Sacrix LLC is a KICVentures Group portfolio company focused on revolutionary percutaneous lateral-oblique sacroiliac joint fusion technologies for the treatment of sacroiliac dysfunction and sacroiliitis. Sacrix developed its patented Sacrofuse threaded implant to be inserted percutaneously and received FDA clearance in 2015. The Gen1 Sacrofuse implant was compared head-to-head with market leader SI bone (SIBN) and found to have a 400% increase in pull out strength. Sacrix has trained over 165 interventional pain physicians to perform its revolutionary percutaneous lateral-oblique sacroiliac joint fusion technique safely and effectively through a 1.5 cm incision minimally invasively in outpatient ambulatory surgery centers.
Founded in 2000 makes us the most experienced healthcare investment holding company with the largest portfolio of medical device technologies focused on solutions for less invasive outpatient spine surgery. Our investment strategy is to acquire or invent disruptive technologies using our own capital or partner with private individual investors. This allows us the freedom to make quick and nimble decisions such as when we acquired AxioMed Viscoelastic Disc Technologies while other firms invested in ball-and-socket articulating spacers.
