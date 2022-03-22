MALDEN, Mass., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Navigation in spine surgery was invented as a powerful technology to aid in placing pedicle screws with increased safety, efficiency, and reproducibility. Sacrix saw its chance to expand the use of navigation in placing its sacroiliac joint screws. Sacrix therefore jumped at the opportunity when a neurosurgeon felt that he would be more comfortable doing his first case under navigation. His strong research background piqued his interest in using navigation to visualize the anatomy and the screw trajectory in the bone. After this successful breakthrough surgery with navigation, Sacrix has developed instruments that will further leverage the power of navigation to place implants by any doctor easily.
"We have successfully evaluated Sacrix and our new instruments using navigation in a cadaver lab. We are now positioned to perform surgeries routinely with navigation and study the outcomes" says Vito Lore, VP of Innovation.
Sacrix believes sacroiliac joint fixation could be a powerful driver for the use of navigation in interventional spine surgery for its percutaneous lateral-oblique approach to aid an easy, safe and consistent screw placement in the hands of any physician.
"It is in our DNA to listen to doctors each time they use our technologies and ask questions or make recommendations to improve the Sacrix system" says Professor Dr Kingsley R Chin Board-Certified Orthopedic Spine Surgeon and Co-inventor of Sacrix's Sacroiliac Joint Technology and Percutaneous Lateral-Oblique Technique.
Sacroiliac joint surgeries are increasingly being performed as doctors recognize the over 43% of patients who develop adjacent segment dysfunction of their SI joints after lumbar fusion and the over 25% of patients who present with low back pain. The move to outpatient is also driving less invasive interventional spine surgeries such as SIJ fusions by pain management.
About Sacrix LLC
Sacrix LLC is a KICVentures Group portfolio company focused on revolutionary percutaneous fluoroscopic lateral-oblique sacroiliac joint fusion technologies for the treatment of sacroiliac dysfunction and sacroiliitis. Sacrix developed its patented Sacrofuse threaded implant to be inserted percutaneously and received FDA clearance in 2015. The Gen1 Sacrofuse implant was compared head-to-head with market leader SI bone (SIBN) and found to have a 400% increase in pull-out strength. Sacrix has trained over 165 interventional pain physicians to perform its revolutionary percutaneous lateral-oblique sacroiliac joint fusion technique safely and effectively through a 1.5 cm incision minimally invasively in outpatient ambulatory surgery centers.
About KICVentures Group
Our founders have been investing in spine surgery since 2000, which makes us the most experienced healthcare investment holding company with the largest portfolio of medical device technologies focused on solutions for less invasive outpatient spine surgery. Our investment strategy is to acquire or invent disruptive technologies using our own capital or partner with private individual investors. This allows us the freedom to make quick and nimble long-term decisions with leading physicians to advance clinical outcomes, such as when we acquired AxioMed Viscoelastic Disc Technologies, while the leading spine companies look the other way to invest in advancing spinal fusion.
