COSTA MESA, Calif., April 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Earlier today, Safe & Sound Treatment, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility in California, announced it will be offering medically assisted detox for drugs and alcohol in Costa Mesa. The rehab center plans to ease the transition for addicts back into society by providing a stable support network during treatment.
Abuse of prescription drugs, narcotics, and alcohol is becoming a problematic issue in the world. And these addictive substances are the culprit for millions of death worldwide according to a recent report by the National Institute on Drug Abuse. This has created a huge need to address the addiction crisis.
Hence, Safe & Sound Treatment offers individuals affected by substance use disorders and their families with addiction treatment, holistic therapy, social, and recreational activities, support groups, educational workshops, and other services customized to help them thrive in controlled recovery.
"This place changed my life. I will forever be grateful for Safe and Sound," Vincent Horvath said about Safe & Sound Treatment on the Google Reviews. "I have been to countless treatment facilities, and I will say with confidence that this is the best that I have been to. The clinical team is phenomenal, as well as the technical team. The location that the facility is in is beautiful. They truly are a great program if you want to get sober and live a happy, fulfilling life."
He proceeded to thank the detox center for giving him back his life.
Safe & Sound Treatment is an inclusive recovery center that encourages recovery through people-centered peer support that helps build friendships, confidence, and purpose in any stage of recovery from problematic substance abuse. Some of the programs they offer include: Drug Detoxification, Residential Treatment, Partial Hospitalization, Intensive Outpatient.
In the face of the national drug abuse epidemic, with drug and alcohol abuse only rising during the COVID-19 pandemic, affordable drug and alcohol detoxification programs are needed now more than ever. According to the company's website, Safe & Sound Treatment accepts most major insurance carriers making treatment easier. Depending on your policy benefits and deductible, you may qualify for drug rehabilitation without even going out of pocket.
Safe & Sound Treatment's recovery programs are intended to be a platform for people to grow community-based leadership where recovered addicts become the driving force and inspiration for continued growth within the community. In the long run, Safe & Sound Treatment hopes to increase engagement and treatment to deal with addiction one person at a time.
If you are looking for help for yourself or your loved one, you can contact Safe & Sound Treatment on their website at safesoundtreatment.com
