MIAMI, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Safe Landing Recovery is now a participating provider with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. ("Florida Blue"). Eligible families will now be able to use Florida Blue in-network benefits to access evidenced-based, clinically focused, individualized, and affordable care for teen substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders.
As one of the few facilities nationwide specializing in treating adolescent substance use disorders, Safe Landing Recovery has the unique opportunity to help curtail the increasing rate of teen addiction and substance use in America. Chief Operating Officer Michael Boland states:
"This partnership with Florida Blue is a great opportunity to extend our reach and help more families heal and grow through recovery. Because our primary focus is early intervention for teens, in-network partnerships with large insurance providers like Florida Blue can really make a difference. By helping parents and guardians find treatment for their children earlier, we can mitigate the lasting impact of substance use on their lives and future. Our approach to care is evidence-based and holistic, meaning we address more than just the surface level problem of drug and alcohol use. We work closely with our teenage clients and their families to improve mental health and build a better foundation for a healthy and happy future."
About Safe Landing Recovery
Safe Landing Recovery offers inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment programs for adolescents ages 14 to 17. As a Joint Commission accredited and DCF-licensed behavioral health facility in Miami, FL, Safe Landing Recovery is one of the few treatment centers in the nation focused on addiction recovery for teens. Our comprehensive, evidence-based, personalized treatment programs address substance use and co-occurring disorders at the source. Our impressive staff-to-client ratio ensures each teen gets the level of direct support and guidance they need to flourish. Above all, our team is dedicated to changing the lives of our youth and helping them move forward in realizing their full potential.
Safe Landing Recovery accepts most major insurances. For more information about our insurance options, including benefits verification, visit our website at https://www.safelandingrecovery.com/
