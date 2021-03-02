The California Endowment launches Safely Opening Schools (SOS), an on-site COVID-19 screening program in 9 California school districts in communities hardest hit by the pandemic. The 8 week pilot screens all students, teachers, and staff for COVID-19 twice a week with a rapid antigen test, which produces highly accurate results within 15 minutes without medical professionals. By reducing the risk of transmission, SOS offers an effective model for schools to reopen safely during the pandemic.