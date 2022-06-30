A new study, published in the Journal of Oral Implantology, outlines the process of a successful oral surgery in a patient with mild hemophilia A.
LAWRENCE, Kan., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Journal of Oral Implantology – People with the rare, genetic blood disorder known as hemophilia A have difficulty with their blood clotting properly, which can cause dangerous bleeding in wounds that generally require minimal care. Owing to this disorder, people who require oral surgery are considered high-risk patients and more careful consideration needs to occur when determining their treatment plan.
"The management and indication of elective dental procedures in patients with hemophilia A must consider the severity of the disorder, the type of the dental procedure, and the patients' medical history to choose the more adequate therapy," pens Mateus de Azevedo Kinalski, DDS, Federal University of Pelotas, Pelotas, Brazil, and co-authors. Kinalski and colleagues recently published a novel case report in the Journal of Oral Implantology that outlines the process of a successful oral surgery in a patient with mild hemophilia A.
A 46-year-old white male, with mild hemophilia A (16% factor VIII level) underwent oral surgery with the approval of the blood center multidisciplinary team. The patient required a total of six dental implants: three in the lower arch in previously healed sites, one at a fresh extraction socket, and two at the posterior healed sites. This surgery also included the need for a sinus floor elevation procedure, which was completed using a bone compression method; thus, allowing "the surgeon to accurately and consistently control the height of the grafted space with less chance of perforation of the sinus membrane, which in the case of a hemophilic patient could result in major complications," stated the authors.
After successful implantation, the patient was monitored via phone, and 9 days later reported excessive bleeding and was treated with a plasma infusion; the patient did not experience any further adverse events. The excessive bleeding could be the result of the patient eating regular foods rather than only soft foods, which is recommended for all patients, not just those with hemophilia A.
This case report shows that successful oral surgery is possible in patients with hemophilia A. Kinalski and colleagues suggest; (i) that when working with patients with bleeding disorders a multidisciplinary team collaborate to formulate the treatment plan, (ii) patients should be in close contact with their provider, (iii) encouraged to report any complications immediately. They conclude with the recommendation that "when treating patients with inherited bleeding disorders, special attention should be given when explaining to the patient the dos and don'ts to avoid the occurrence of complications."
Full text of the article, "Delayed Bleeding in a Hemophilic Patient After Sinus Floor Elevation and Multiple Implant Placements: A Case Report" Journal of Oral Implantology, Vol. 48, No. 2, 2022, is available at https://doi.org/10.1563/aaid-joi-D-20-00043
