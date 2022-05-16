Safr Care has completed the process to become HIPAA compliant in order to better support its expansion into non-emergency medical transportation, catering to patients who face barriers to accessibility.
NEW ORLEANS, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Safr Care has completed the process to become HIPAA compliant in order to better support its expansion into non-emergency medical transportation, catering to patients who face barriers to accessibility.
Compliancy Group developed The Guard to achieve HIPAA compliance efficiently and effectively. With the Guard's superior total compliance program, Safr Care has ensured the completion of compliance obligations, the protection of patient privacy, and the security of patients' personally identifiable information at all times.
"After completing The Guard's comprehensive and organization-wide Staff Compliance Training, Safr Care is proud to be awarded Compliancy Group's HIPAA Seal of Compliance™," Syed Gilani, CEO of Safr, stated. "Non-emergency medical transportation, and especially wheelchair-accessible transportation, is often crucial to maintaining the health and well-being of our most vulnerable riders. Safr Care is a solution that allows patients to feel secure in all respects, from experience in transit to the knowledge that their personal information is protected."
Lack of reliable transportation is particularly problematic for those facing disability, illness, and ongoing medical issues. Other barriers may include the inability to drive or lack of vehicle access. These issues are particularly prevalent amongst the elderly. Safr Care's non-emergency medical transportation ensures patients attend ongoing medical care appointments, which are vital to patients' health and wellness.
Safr is currently expanding to New Orleans, Louisiana. Sixteen percent of Louisiana's population of 4.6 million are over the age of 65, and many of them require wheelchair-accessible transportation. This number is set to increase; according to the U.S. Census Bureau, by 2035 there will be a projected 78 million people aged 65 years and older.
With Safr Care, customers can request a ride to their medical appointments from one of many partnered transportation providers with wheelchair-accessible vehicles, improving accessibility and quality of life for wheelchair users in rural areas.
Non-emergency medical transportation, and especially wheelchair-accessible transportation, is often crucial to maintaining the health and well-being of the most vulnerable patients. Safr Care is a solution that allows patients to feel secure in all respects, from experience in transit to the knowledge that their personal information is protected.
About Safr Care
Safr Care is a healthcare technology platform focused on the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) market. The mission of Safr Care is to help improve the healthcare transportation market while empowering women. Safr has been at the forefront of transportation technology since 2017. See https://gosafr.com/care/web; https://youtu.be/ZuSmZ7hv7vQ
About Safr
Safr is a ridesharing service focused on the safety and empowerment of women. Built with the needs of women in mind, Safr aims to improve the lives of women everywhere through safe transportation, job creation, and financial security. Safr's drivers are personally vetted and undergo comprehensive background checks so that riders can have peace of mind knowing they meet Safr standards. Safr's multiple in-ride app features aid in the protection of your safe arrival. For more information, please visit http://www.gosafr.com
Media Contact
Olivia Cockerham, Safr Technologies Inc, 9172397874, olivia@gosafr.com
SOURCE Safr Technologies Inc