NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Safr team is proud to announce our partnership with We Lift, a non-emergency medical transportation platform for improving accessibility and quality of life for wheelchair users in rural areas.
Safr is a ridesharing platform built specifically with the needs of women in mind. Safr's expansion into non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) with Safr Care supports vulnerable customers, such as women who have experienced a history of abuse, children, and older adults.
We Lift is a NEMT Rideshare platform that provides on-demand access to individuals that require wheelchair transportation in Louisiana. With the goals to supply affordable, comprehensive on-demand wheelchair transportation service to the public, to decrease hospital discharge wait times, and to provide elderly and disabled individuals more independence. We Lift offers non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) including hospital discharges, nursing home residential relocation, disaster evacuation services, delivery/courier services, and transport to doctor's appointments, as well as airport pick up/drop off and leisure trips.
In Louisiana's population of 4.6 million, over 16% are individuals over the age of 65, many of whom require wheelchair-accessible transportation. Over 7.4 million NEMT rides are completed in the state annually.
As a platform driven by safety and empowerment, Safr is proud to join We Lift in support of our most vulnerable communities.
About We Lift
Established in 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana, with the vision of providing on-demand access to individuals that require wheelchair transportation, We Lift is a NEMT Rideshare platform specializing in courier services and wheelchair transportation. We Lift wants to encourage wheelchair users to safely live outside of their homes and experience what life has to offer. For more information, please visit https://www.weliftrideshare.com.
About Safr
Safr is a ridesharing service focused on the safety and empowerment of women. Built with the needs of women in mind, Safr aims to improve the lives of women everywhere through safe transportation, job creation, and financial security. Safr's drivers are personally vetted and undergo comprehensive background checks so that riders can have peace of mind knowing they meet Safr standards. Safr's multiple in-ride app features aid in the protection of your safe arrival. For more information, please visit http://www.gosafr.com
About Safr Care
Safr Care is a healthcare technology platform focused on the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) market. The mission of SafrCARE is to help improve the healthcare transportation market while empowering women. Safr has been at the forefront of transportation technology since 2017. See https://gosafr.com/care/web; https://youtu.be/ZuSmZ7hv7vQ
