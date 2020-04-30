DUBLIN, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SAGE-217 - Emerging Insight and Market Forecast - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides comprehensive insights about an investigational product for Postpartum Depression (PPD) in 7 Major Markets.
A detailed picture of the SAGE-217 [Sage Therapeutics] in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, for the study period 2020-2028 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the product.
The product details cover mechanism of action, dosage and administration, route of synthesis, and research and development activity including regulatory milestones, and other development activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the market forecast, SWOT analysis, market competitors, and other emerging therapies.
The report provides insights into:
- A comprehensive product overview including the product description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, Research and Development activity.
- Elaborated details on regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.
- The report also highlights the drug research and development activity details across the United States, Europe and Japan.
- The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around SAGE-217.
- The report contains forecasted sales for SAGE-217 till 2030.
- Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies (Phase III) for Postpartum Depression.
- The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst insights and key findings of SAGE-217.
Report Highlights
- In the coming years, the market scenario for Postpartum Depression is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.
- The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence SAGE-217 dominance. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.
- Other emerging products for Postpartum Depression are giving market competition to SAGE-217 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.
- A detailed description of regulatory milestones, development activities, and some key findings provide the current development scenario of SAGE-217.
- Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of SAGE-217 from 2020 to 2028 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the SAGE-217.
Key Questions Answered
- Which company is developing SAGE-217 along with the phase of the clinical study?
- What is the technology utilized in the development of SAGE-217?
- What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of SAGE-217?
- What is the clinical trial status of the study and study completion date?
- What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the SAGE-217 development?
- What are the key designations that have been granted to SAGE-217?
- What is the forecasted market scenario of SAGE-217?
- What is the history of SAGE-217 and what is its future?
- What is the forecasted sales of SAGE-217 in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?
- What are the other emerging products available and how these are giving competition to SAGE-217?
- Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of the PPD?
Key Topics Covered
1. Drug Overview
1.1. Product Detail
1.2. Mechanism of Action
1.3. Dosage and Administration
1.4. Research and Development Activity
1.4.1. Clinical Development
1.4.2. Safety and Efficacy
1.5. Other Development Activities
2. Market Assessment
2.1. 7MM Market Analysis
2.2. The United States Market
2.3. Germany Market
2.4. France Market
2.5. Italy Market
2.6. Spain Market
2.7. United Kingdom Market
2.8. Japan Market
3. SWOT Analysis
4. Analyst Views
5. Market Competitors
6. Other Emerging Therapies
7. Appendix
List of Tables
Table 1 SAGE-217, Description
Table 2 SAGE-217, Clinical Trial Description
Table 3 SAGE-217, 7MM Market Size from 2020 to 2028 (in Million USD)
Table 4 Market Competitors
Table 5 Other Emerging Therapies
List of Figures
Figure 1 The Development Timeline of SAGE-217
Figure 2 Patent Details, SAGE-217
Figure 3 SAGE-217, 7MM Market Size from 2020 to 2028 (in Million USD)
Figure 4 SAGE-217, US Market Size from 2020 to 2028 (in Millions USD)
Figure 5 SAGE-217, EU5 Market Size from 2020 to 2028 (in Millions USD)
Figure 6 SAGE-217, Japan Market Size from 2020 to 2028 (in Millions USD)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wyxyr[sage?w=4
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716