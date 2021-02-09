GLENDALE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sage Glendale, a luxury assisted living and memory care community, is pleased to announce that it has recently opened a new sales office on-site of the development. The centrally located new community plans to open mid-spring 2021 and is managed by Milestone Retirement for the Willis Group. Sage Glendale is located at 525 W. Elk Avenue, Glendale, CA 91204. It is open daily, to schedule a safe and personal appointment, please call 818-583-7826. Ask about introductory rates starting at $3995.00.
"We are excited to share all that our community has to offer residents, from our beautiful, brand new building, to an array of amenities and services. It has been built to a standard that resonates with today's aging population. Our new residents will have the added benefit of helping to set the personality of Sage Glendale," said Elizabeth Whittington, executive director of Sage Glendale.
Sage Glendale, a 109-apartment community, features 81 Assisted Living residences located on the top three floors of the community. The second floor is dedicated to 24 private memory care studio apartments as well as four shared apartments, specifically designed for those living with dementia-related diseases, such as Alzheimer's Disease. The centrally located urban setting has on-site parking and spectacular views of the Hollywood Hills from the five-story building.
Inspired by the warmth and prominence of the area, Sage Glendale will set a new standard in Senior Living. Assisted living and memory care residents will have 24/7 access to well-trained nurses and caregivers who will support the residents' daily activities. Residents can look forward to a demonstration kitchen; delicious meals serviced restaurant-style in two elegant dining rooms throughout the day and evening, movie theater, card & game room, fitness center, two hair salons, spa/massage room, arts & crafts room, 24-hour emergency call system, scheduled transportation, social and education programs, weekly housekeeping and linen services, and beautifully landscaped grounds to enjoy.
The community strives to enhance resident's experience with Milestone's comprehensive caregiving training "Milestones to Excellence" program, ensuring clinical teams are trained in the company's best practices and expectations of care.
For more information, visit the website Sage Glendale at https://www.milestoneretirement.com/senior-living/ca/glendale/sage-glendale/
About Sage Glendale
Scheduled to open in mid-spring 2021, Sage Glendale will provide the finest in senior living with assisted living and memory care options for residents. Located in Glendale, California, the expertly trained staff will provide residents with the highest standards of senior care services amidst a beautiful, urban community. It is operated by Milestone Retirement, dedicated to creating an environment where residents, employees, and investors, all feel equally valued and respected. Milestone provides management services to over 38 communities offering independent living, assisted living, memory care, and specialty care to residents across the U.S. For more information visit the website Sage Glendale.
