ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sagitec, a leading provider of industry-focused solutions, today announced its HealConnect platform has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST. HealConnect is a digital CRM platform for Medicaid and Medicare health plans deployed on Microsoft's Azure cloud.
"Today, health plans are under pressure to balance digital innovation with complex compliance and privacy requirements," said Ravi Sankar CJ, senior partner at Sagitec. "We built HealConnect on a strong foundation of privacy, security, and compliance. Achieving the HITRUST CSF certification gives our health plan customers faith that their sensitive data is well protected."
HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization's HealConnect platform has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and appropriately manages risk. This achievement places Sagitec in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.
"Our organizational focus on risk, security, and compliance allowed us to achieve the HITRUST CSF Certification in a relatively short time frame," said Dawn Miller, chief risk and compliance officer of Sagitec. "The HITRUST certification is a testament to Sagitec's culture of continuous security improvement."
"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Sagitec's HITRUST CSF Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."
The HITRUST CSF Certification attests to the high quality of Sagitec's information risk management and compliance program.
About Sagitec
Founded in 2004, Sagitec has focused on Public Sector and Healthcare industries. Sagitec's solutions are used by over 800k+ contributing employers and five million+ members. Sagitec HealConnect enables Medicaid and Medicare plans to offer a tailored experience to their hard-to-reach members. The HealConnect platform delivers health risk assessments, care gap communications, and health promotions to 1.5 million members.
