HITRUST CSF Certification is the gold standard for compliance framework in the healthcare industry.
ST. PAUL, Minn., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sagitec has successfully completed its HITRUST CSF validated assessment for its HealConnect platform, a leading software solution for the healthcare industry. HealConnect is a digital CRM platform for Medicaid health plans deployed on Microsoft's Azure cloud. Sagitec obtained a 2-year HITRUST CSF certification in 2021 and must continuously demonstrate compliance with these standards. The HITRUST CSF certification requires an interim assessment, a review exactly a year after the initial certification.
"As technology's role continues to grow in the healthcare industry, security and compliance are vital. Health plans are expected to provide user-friendly and accessible products that maintain the highest security measures," said Ravi Sankar CJ, Senior Partner at Sagitec. "Our HealConnect platform successfully maintaining its HITRUST CSF demonstrates our commitment to providing these organizations a product built upon a framework of privacy, security, and compliance. It gives them peace of mind that their data is constantly protected and monitored."
HITRUST is the most dynamic security standard offering certifications in the United States. Its requirements evolve to respond to security threats in the marketplace. That means that organizations that fail to improve over time could fail in their compliance efforts. HITRUST CSF certified status demonstrates that HealConnect has continued to meet key regulations and industry-defined requirements and effectively manages risk. HIPAA compliant digital products can often be difficult or impossible to implement without this certification. Sagitec is among the upper tier of organizations by upholding its certification.
"Sagitec has always been committed to delivering products that prioritize risk mitigation, security best practices, and regulatory compliance. This focus enabled us to secure HITRUST CSF certification and meet HITRUST's annual requirements," said Dawn Miller, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer of Sagitec. "Our commitment to the process demonstrates our security-centered mindset and how we foster an environment of continuous improvement for our clients."
Maintaining HITRUST CSF status attests that Sagitec is committed to maintaining our clients' security integrity and risk management for both today and tomorrow. It testifies our promise to drive vision into action.
About Sagitec
Founded in 2004, Sagitec has focused on the Public Sector and Healthcare industries. Sagitec's solutions are used by over 800K+ contributing employers and five million+ members. Sagitec HealConnect is an enterprise SaaS platform for Medicaid member engagement, deployed on HITRUST certified Microsoft's Azure cloud.
