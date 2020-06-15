LAVAL, QC, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced the recipients of the inaugural Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program. Ten outstanding students living with GI disease who are pursuing their higher education goals will each receive a $10,000 scholarship award.
"At Salix, we understand the complexities of managing GI disease. We created the Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program to recognize students who are working diligently to achieve their higher educational goals while living with the challenges of a GI disease," said Robert Spurr, president, Salix. "We are inspired by the incredible resiliency and determination each of our winners has displayed in pursuit of their education."
The 2020 honorees were selected from more than 100 applications, based in part on essays sharing their experiences pursuing their education while living with a gastrointestinal condition. In their essays, applicants also shared the role their gastroenterologist, primary care physician or allied health care professional played in helping them reach their goals. The applications were reviewed by an independent panel of judges.
The Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program recognizes students across a wide range of educational pursuits, with scholarship awards in four categories, including the Undergraduate Scholar Awards for those pursuing undergraduate degrees; the Graduate Scholar Awards for those pursuing graduate degrees; the Working Parent's Scholar Award for working parents pursuing undergraduate, vocational/technical or graduate degrees; and the Single Parent's Scholar Award for single parents pursuing undergraduate, vocational/technical or graduate degrees.
The 2020 Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program recipients are:
- Undergraduate Scholar Awards
- Jenny Peters, Smyrna, Tenn. – The University of Alabama
- Julia Piligian, South Hadley, Mass. – University of Massachusetts Lowell
- Kyla Sorensen, Seattle, Wash. – Western Washington University
- Ryan Soto, Cibolo, Texas – Trinity University
- Graduate Scholar Awards
- Jakob Ozer, Needham, Mass. – Boston University
- Jocelyn Perez, Revere, Mass. – Columbia University
- Natacha Richemond, Atlanta, Ga. – The George Washington University
- Samin Panahi, Bethesda, Md. – University of Maryland
- Working Parent's Scholar Award
- Audriana Duvall, Baltimore, Md. – The University of Baltimore
- Single Parent's Scholar Award
- LaQuenta Baker, Helena, Ark. – Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas
To learn more about the Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program, visit www.Salix.com/Scholarship. The 2021 Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program will begin accepting applications in November 2020.
About the Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program
The Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program, which is funded through the Bausch Foundation, is aimed at providing financial support to outstanding students who have not allowed GI disease to stand in the way of their academic achievements.
About the Bausch Foundation
The Bausch Foundation was established in 2017 to improve the lives of patients globally by providing access to safe, effective medicines and by financially supporting health care education and causes around the world. Since its inception, the Bausch Foundation has contributed millions of dollars' worth of financial and product donations to global charitable health organizations.
About Salix
Salix Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For 30 years, Salix has licensed, developed, and marketed innovative products to improve patients' lives and arm healthcare providers with life-changing solutions for many chronic and debilitating conditions. Salix currently markets its product line to U.S. health care providers through an expanded sales force that focuses on gastroenterology, hepatology, pain specialists and primary care. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, N.J.
About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.
Forward-looking Statements
