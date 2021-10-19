SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community ("SRPMIC") has awarded a grant of $50,000 to the Veterans Medical Leadership Council (VMLC), through their 12% Gaming Grant Program. The VMLC supports Veterans of any era who have a verified and bonified emergency need not supported by the VA. The VA's social workers as well as other charitable entities who have a proven method to validate veteran status can write a check to veteran within hours to help them. Needs may include but are not limited to, shelter, emergency home or auto repair, utility bills, as well as treatment for Post-Traumatic Stress and Traumatic Brain Injuries.
"Our goal is to respect, honor, and remember all who have served in the military and bring about awareness to veterans issues. Importantly, we want to promote overall mind, body, and spiritual wellness of these warriors and their families," said Martin Harvier, President, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. "'LET US NEVER FORGET!' is our motto and we believe the VMLC has done an outstanding job helping veterans in need. We look forward to a successful partnership."
President of VMLC Tom Eisiminger stated, "We want to thank the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community for the grant. We appreciate the Community's generosity and trust in our nonprofit which will enable us to assist more Veterans and their families that are experiencing hardships during this pandemic. When these men and women experience these emergency issues, they don't know who to turn to and unfortunately are the verge of crisis and potential tragedy. One example is; property rentals are skyrocketing and this seems to be an acute problem currently. This grant will certainly make a difference for our Veterans and our community."
About The Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community:
The Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community is comprised of two tribes: the Akimel O'odham (River People) or the Pima and the Xalychidom Piipaash (People Who Live Towards the Water) also called the Maricopa. Both tribes speak different languages but share the same cultural values. The Pima consider their ancestors to be the "Hohokam" an ancient civilization who lived in Arizona nearly two thousand years, dating as far back as 300 A.D. The Hohokam farmed the Salt River Valley and created an elaborate canal irrigation system throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area. The Pima are well known for their basket weaving and the Maricopa are known for their red clay pottery work. Both forms of art are made of natural material and can be viewed at the Community's Hoo-hoogam Ki Museum.
Today the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community is comprised of 53,000 acres of land that is located 11 miles northeast of downtown Phoenix. The Community is located in the heart of the East Valley, adjacent to Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, Mesa and Tempe. It holds 19,000 acres as a natural preserve and 11,000 acres are under cultivation for a variety of crops including cotton, melons, potatoes, onions and carrots.
Not long ago, the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community was a rural settlement. But today, because the urban area has expanded its growth and development, it is uniquely positioned in one of the most desirable geographic regions of the entire metropolitan area.
About Veterans Medical Leadership Council
The Veterans Medical Leadership Council (VMLC) is committed to connecting Maricopa County Military Veterans to medical, mental health, and general wellness resources and opportunities to ensure no true need is left unmet and exemplary honor is bestowed where it has been earned.
Founded in 1999 with the singular mission of supporting the Veterans of the Greater Phoenix Valley who have a need which cannot be legally addressed by the Veterans Administration, the State of Arizona and other Federal and State Offices, the VMLC works in concert with these organizations to ensure Arizona Veterans needs are not left un-met.
Passionately committed to providing a critical financial safety net on an emergency basis for those Veterans and their families needing a hand up, not a hand-out, during their transition back to civilian society and throughout their post-service journey. This timely assistance ensures the necessities to our veterans.
