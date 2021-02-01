BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A popular alternative to traditional body brushes found in spas, Saltability's Himalayan Salt Cellulite Body Scrubber has been deemed Best Body Exfoliation Tool in this year's 2020 Product Awards by Spa & Wellness MexiCaribe.
Saltability's body scrubber previously received a 2020 Healing Lifestyles Earth Day Beauty Award for best exfoliation tool, recognized among the most beautiful, ethically produced indie beauty products. Made from 100% pure Himalayan salt, the hand-crafted Himalayan Salt Cellulite Body Scrubber provides gentle exfoliation to improve skin's appearance. The Himalayan salt exfoliation tool imparts minerals and alkalinity as it exfoliates to provide skin with a more youthful and smoother look.
Himalayan salt is considered the purest and most beneficial salt ever discovered on earth, containing 84 naturally occurring minerals and salts. It is also naturally antibacterial, antifungal, and antimicrobial, requiring no disinfectant.
"This recognition from Spa & Wellness MexiCaribe is an honor, and we are thrilled to again receive another best exfoliation tool award for our Cellulite Body Scrubber," says Ann Brown, Saltability founder and CEO. "Particularly with the rise of the COVID pandemic, the Cellulite Body Scrubber has become one of our most popular retail and professional products this year, chosen for its simplicity and natural benefits, replacing the traditional body brush which can be hard to disinfect."
Spa & Wellness MexiCaribe is a quarterly industry magazine for spa enthusiasts and industry professionals across Mexico, Caribbean and Latin America. Spa & Wellness MexiCaribe provides up-to-date information on global and national spa trends, news and events, products and services, and new product launches.
Media Contact
Jennifer O'Donley, Saltability, 573-230-4711, jenny@catchphrasepr.com
SOURCE Saltability