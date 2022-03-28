Salute, a leading safety management platform, today announced it has entered a new phase of growth after recent capital investments made by a group of high-profile healthcare stakeholders led by HealthTrend Capital.
NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salute, a leading safety management platform, today announced it has entered a new phase of growth after recent capital investments made by a group of high-profile healthcare stakeholders led by HealthTrend Capital.
Salute is solving an acute need in the highly-regulated healthcare and research industries. The company provides a workforce platform that empowers safety professionals to engage their communities, coordinate complex tasks among multiple internal stakeholders, and easily report to regulatory agencies, ensuring their workflows are compliant. After launching in partnership with Weill Cornell Medicine, Salute has continued to expand with marquee clients including Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Yale New Haven Health, and Lyft, Inc.
"I see our clients' challenges on a daily basis, and I take pride in how Salute is able to help address those issues," said Branden Neal, Founder and CEO of Salute. "For example, at the moment many of our clients are struggling with workforce shortages, and Salute's tools allow them to ensure that safety and compliance become a simple part of their workplace culture, rather than a burden. This funding round provides Salute a foundation to continue pursuing our mission: promoting a culture of safety in every working environment."
Salute will use the capital from this financing to grow its team, add more features to its existing offering, and take on additional clients including academic medical centers, hospitals, universities, and life science companies.
"I am impressed by Salute's compelling product and strong value proposition to healthcare and research organizations. These entities are increasingly seeking solutions to streamline workflows and reduce risk, and Salute meets this need through an intuitive, user-friendly software platform that its customers love. I am pleased to partner with Branden and the Salute team to support the company's continued growth," said Bill Brinkman, Managing Partner at HealthTrend Capital.
About Salute
Salute is an innovative, cloud-based, all-in-one solution dedicated to providing Environmental Health and Safety teams with the tools and resources needed to promote a safety culture across an institution. Salute was co-founded in 2016 by a team of Environmental Health and Safety experts at Weill Cornell Medicine and innovators from Fitzroy. Learn more at http://www.salutesafety.com.
About HealthTrend Capital
HealthTrend Capital is a healthcare-focused, stage-agnostic venture growth equity firm. It makes investments in tech-enabled healthcare services companies through a flexible model that allows it to lead or co-invest alongside leading venture capital and private equity firms in the pursuit of driving growth. HealthTrend provides deep healthcare expertise and relationships, advisory and operational networks of highly-specialized talent, experience in both investing and company-building, and a genuinely collaborative culture. Learn more at healthtrendcap.com.
Media Contact
