CHICAGO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Illinois law firm of Salvi Schostok & Pritchard P.C. is pleased to announce the firm has earned a prestigious BBB Accreditation that tells customers a business is trustworthy and reputable.
Companies recognized as a "BBB Accredited Business" have passed a rigorous review process from the Better Business Bureau and are known for business ethics and integrity. A recent study by Iron Monk Solutions found that Americans value an A+ BBB rating more than a 5-star rating on Google, Facebook, and Yelp.
Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard was established by attorney Patrick Salvi in 1982. With offices in Chicago and Waukegan, the firm has 19 lawyers and is supported by more than 35 staff members. The firm represents clients in a variety of medical malpractice, personal injury and wrongful death cases.
Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard has recovered more than $1.5 billion in verdicts and settlements on behalf of injured clients, including more than 260 cases resulting in awards of $1 million or more. In 2017, the firm won the largest compensatory personal injury jury verdict in the state of Illinois, $148 million for a dancer paralyzed by a collapsed pedestrian shelter at O'Hare International Airport. The firm has been routinely listed as one of the top law firms in the state with the highest reported settlement totals in the Jury Verdict Reporter / Chicago Daily Law Bulletin's Settlement Survey.
