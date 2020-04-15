LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Components, Inc. has released a groundbreaking PPE (personal protective equipment) enhancement, SAM SEAL™, that reduces the probability of COVID-19 (corona virus) contamination via application of a fully synthetic medical sealant formulated from FDA approved components available now for public purchase and use. SAM SEAL™ "seals" face masks, gloves and other protective wear with a hermetic tissue seal providing a sealed barrier against pathogens that can enter gaps and airspaces left by traditional PPE.
SAMARITAN™, the base product powering SAM SEAL™, is a revolutionary product backed by years of scientific research and awarded U.S. Patents that is a game changer not only as a medical sealant, but also as the most efficient, non-compressible, non-thermogenic front-line solution for bleeding and hemorrhage control of battlefield trauma from deep tissue wounds to surface wounds. As a high quality hemostatic resource for deep blast wounds to surface treatment, SAMARITAN™ adheres to the injured cavity creating a rapid seal and clot without sutures or additional tape or other material via an adaptable, cross-linking polymer that seals and coagulates the wound bleed in seconds, but also deburrs and does not reopen wound bleeding upon arrival and removal in the surgical unit.
The importance of this incomparable release is that health care workers, first responders and the general public will utilize what the U.S Army, U.S. Air Force, Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD), statewide and local health agencies have all said is a tremendous product capable of preventing the next battlefield loss. For COVID-19 PPE seals, a pair of SAMARITAN™ based GLOVES, or an advanced rapid wound and trauma bleed control, SAMARITAN™ provides immediate upgrades in front line PPE protection, design and contamination prevention for our brave medical staff and first responders around the U.S.A and the world.
Direct Components, Inc. is a technology innovation firm headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA. Their focus is developing lifesaving products that fill gaps in technology with advanced medical or tactical hardware driven by operational efficiency.
For ordering or product inquiries please visit http://directcomponents.com/samaritan/ or contact CEO, Steve Mencanin at covid19@directcomponents.com or 702 748 8331 Ext 101
For Media/PR Inquiries please contact Ilka T. De León, MBA deleon@directcomponents.com