MONTVILLE, N.J., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samantha Ines Savarino, PMHNP-BC, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional for the successes she has amassed as a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner at Savarino Psychiatric Services.
Ms. Savarino offers child and adolescent psychiatry services. Her areas of expertise include substance abuse and eating disorders. She has served in the psychiatry industry for four years.
To prepare for her career, Ms. Savarino attended the College of Saint Elizabeth for a nursing degree and Fairleigh Dickinson University for a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. She went on to attend the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, earning a Master of Science degree in nursing.
A respected voice in her area of expertise, Ms. Savarino serves as a member of the American Nursing Association and the American Nurse Practitioner Association. She is an active member of her community, donating to St. Peters the Apostle Church.
Ms. Savarino dedicates this recognition to Irina Belenky Burns and in loving memory of Vincenzo, her mother Magdalena, and Maranda.
