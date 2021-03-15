MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Responding to the growing demand for comprehensive grab bar installation services, Same Day Grab Bars (https://samedaygrabbars.com) is expanding its service area to Indian River County, Florida.
"Same Day Grab Bars has established itself as the premier provider of simple, elegant safety grab bars in Brevard County," owner Michael Childs said. "After receiving numerous installation requests from our friends in Indian River County, we decided to scale our comprehensive, one-call services to accommodate them."
Childs said that while most of his clients are older Floridians seeking the confidence and empowerment that bathroom grab bars bring, more and more younger people and families are asking Same Day Grab Bars to install the stylish, ADA-compliant products around their bath, shower and toilet areas.
"Grab bars are the most affordable precautions you can take against potentially deadly slip-and-fall accidents around your home," Childs said. "You are never too young to use one."
He said the move into Indian River County fills a need for a critical service that other contractors dismiss. Because grab bars are affordable and installation can be completed in a couple of hours, many handymen, contractors and plumbers are unwilling to prioritize these projects.
"They don't want to go to the trouble of stocking inventory, providing estimates and doing the work for what for them is a side business," Childs said. "That delays the process, makes the homeowner wait for installation and cuts into their profits. At Same Day Grab Bars, grab bars are all we do. We are efficient, with a wide selection in stock. We do the whole job – no-obligation safety evaluation and estimate, custom fitting, model selection and professional installation – in a single day. With Same Day Grab Bars, one call stops the fall."
Same Day Grab Bars offers not only horizontally and vertically mounted bars in a variety of standard lengths but also custom designs and shapes to match any bathroom décor and architecture. Customers can choose from straight, curved, sweeping, bowed and angled models and add options such as a toilet paper holder, towel rack, soap dish or shampoo shelf for added safety and convenience. Available finishes include polished and brushed stainless steel, nickel, chrome and brass as well as classical bronze and contemporary black, white, almond and bisque powder coating. They are durable as well as attractive. Many include lifetime warranties for parts and labor.
ABOUT SAME DAY GRAB BARS
Michael Childs founded Same Day Grab Bars so Treasure Coast and Space Coast residents can have these life-saving devices installed without delay. Before the company opened shop, homeowners were forced to wait weeks for appointments and pay too much for installation. They often were required to purchase the grab bars in advance from big box stores or online with no expert advice or consultation. Same Day Grab Bars makes the whole process fast, convenient and affordable so customers can have the additional safety grab bars provide. Appointments can be made online or by calling (321) 392-3000 or (800) 215-7560.
