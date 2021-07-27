ST. LOUIS, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Specialty-trained joint replacement surgeons at Orthopedic Associates in St. Louis are now offering same-day hip, knee and shoulder replacement through a unique, comprehensive program. This service includes a nurse navigator to ensure support, guidance and optimal outcomes. In addition, it allows for patients who meet specific criteria to recover at home the same day as their procedure.
Performed at the practice's on-site Des Peres Square Surgery Center at their main location in St. Louis at 1050 Old Des Peres Road, Suite 150, other benefits patients will experience with the comprehensive outpatient joint replacement program include:
- A comfortable environment at the Des Peres Square Surgery Center.
- Care from a specialty-trained joint replacement surgeon.
- Modern opioid-sparing anesthesia techniques and minimally invasive surgical approaches.
- Lower cost compared to traditional joint replacement surgery.
- Reduced risk of infection/COVID-19 exposure due to avoiding the hospital environment.
- The ability to go home the same day surgery is performed.
- The convenience of a one-stop shop for all orthopedic needs: pre-op and post-op care, surgery, lab tests, prescriptions and physical therapy.
Patients experiencing chronic joint pain are encouraged to call (314) 569-0616 to schedule an appointment with one of the total joint care experts at Orthopedic Associates.
