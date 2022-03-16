SAN ANTONIO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- San Antonio's world-renowned breast reconstruction center is elevating patient care through an intersection where high-definition body contouring meets DIEP flap breast reconstruction.
"We've come through to the evolution of the high-definition DIEP flap. This is essentially where we're trying to optimize the donor site, and the aesthetic outcome of the breast as much as possible," explains PRMA Plastic Surgeon, Andrew Gassman. "To do this, we use a number of techniques that come from the aesthetic world in which we can use the original operations, donor site closure, as well as the techniques for liposuction and fat grafting in the revision procedures to yield an overall improved aesthetic contour."
High-definition DIEP flap differs from DIEP flap breast reconstruction in the way surgeons are able to contour the abdominal wall, so the overall contour of the belly and hip area is improved.
"This gives an overall more athletic and toned appearance to the abdominal wall," continues Dr. Gassman. "The primary benefits are going to be an overall improved aesthetic contour and a much more athletic appearance. This procedure gives a greater contour definition to the abdominal area (six-pack area). Although we do not create an actual six-pack, the overall aesthetic contour of the abdominal area appears much more toned with a greater definition of the patient's curves."
The best candidate for high-definition DIEP flap comes down to the patient's overall anatomy and health and is decided based on a case-by-case scenario.
"A healthy patient with an appropriate BMI, high-def DIEP is a great alternative. However, for those patients that may carry some additional risk factors for wound healing, this procedure may not be ideal. Some things that might put a patient at risk would be smoking, elevated diabetes, and other things like that. This is really something that's customized and figured out in a case-by-case scenario between the physician and the patient," shares Dr. Gassman.
